Brokerages Anticipate New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) will announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. New Mountain Finance posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $66.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 36.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NMFC shares. ValuEngine raised New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE:NMFC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.58. 576,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,547. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77.

In other New Mountain Finance news, CAO Adam Weinstein purchased 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Hamwee purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 422,200 shares of company stock worth $5,597,792. 10.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMFC. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 43.4% during the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,947,000 after acquiring an additional 475,629 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the second quarter worth $3,480,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the third quarter worth $2,210,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the second quarter worth $1,697,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the second quarter worth $1,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

