Brokerages Anticipate Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Post $0.02 EPS

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $11.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Purple Innovation an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 29,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $246,427.38. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 263,026 shares of company stock worth $2,082,224. Insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 1,705.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 150.0% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $567,000. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRPL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,050. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $395.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of -0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.45. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 275.80%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

