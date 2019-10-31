Brokerages Expect Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equinox Gold Cp’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equinox Gold Cp will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Equinox Gold Cp.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold Cp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold Cp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

NASDAQ EQX traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $6.50. 222,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,122. Equinox Gold Cp has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $8.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Equinox Gold Cp stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Equinox Gold Cp Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

