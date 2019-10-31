Brokerages Set Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) PT at $19.50

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

ACBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 161,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 348,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 414,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 41,676 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACBI opened at $18.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $434.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.34 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 45.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.