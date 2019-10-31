Brokerages Set International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) PT at $25.00

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

IGT traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $13.24. The company had a trading volume of 960,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,698. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.44. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 3,247.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 44.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 37.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 13.6% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

