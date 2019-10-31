Brokers Issue Forecasts for CHURCHILL CAP C/SH’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:CCC)

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CHURCHILL CAP C/SH’s FY2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $242.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.80 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCC. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

