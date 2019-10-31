Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.30

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$66.30 and last traded at C$66.03, with a volume of 158433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$65.99.

BIP.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Sunday, August 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion and a PE ratio of 2,062.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$59.19.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

