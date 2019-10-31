Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.37

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.37 and traded as high as $55.55. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at $54.96, with a volume of 82,881 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEP.UN. CSFB lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

