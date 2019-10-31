Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $618.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

NYSE BRO traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $37.57. 33,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,079. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 26.02%.

BRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

