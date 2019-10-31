BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DOOO. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Desjardins set a $66.00 price objective on shares of BRP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.69.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average is $34.55. BRP has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BRP by 81.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in BRP by 944.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BRP in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in BRP in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in BRP by 45.7% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

