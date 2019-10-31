BTIG Research Boosts Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $62.00

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at BTIG Research to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CL King began coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s Int’l has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Papa John’s Int’l stock opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. Papa John’s Int’l has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $60.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $399.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 475,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $20,566,712.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,785,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,837,176.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $5,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,789,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,789,889.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 675,861 shares of company stock worth $30,604,712 in the last three months. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter valued at $10,234,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter valued at $9,568,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter valued at $1,541,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

