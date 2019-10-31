BTIG Research Cuts Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $218.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research to $218.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $218.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.10.

Shares of SPG traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $150.68. 1,558,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.53. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $145.28 and a 1 year high of $191.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($1.28). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 63.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

