BTU Protocol (BTU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,261.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 31st. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.70 million and approximately $3,261.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar. One BTU Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00002752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a token. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,009,848 tokens. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

