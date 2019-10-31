Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) Short Interest Update

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,950,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 7,650,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:BPL traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $41.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,542. Buckeye Partners has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $42.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Buckeye Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $791.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that Buckeye Partners will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Todd J. Russo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $82,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,143.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Clair Keith St sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $205,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,546,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $452,090. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPL. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners in the second quarter valued at $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners in the third quarter valued at $63,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckeye Partners by 74.8% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Buckeye Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.44.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

