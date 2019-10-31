Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $79.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Kanen bought 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $28,322.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,967.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,724. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,229,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 387,371 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 263,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 319,000 shares in the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,125,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

