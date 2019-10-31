Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

BURL opened at $194.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.59 and a 200-day moving average of $178.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.24. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $136.30 and a 12-month high of $209.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 163.50% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. OTR Global downgraded Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $197.00 price objective on Burlington Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.39.

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.23, for a total transaction of $1,091,139.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,132.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.54, for a total transaction of $170,187.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,607,528.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,676 shares of company stock valued at $20,135,128. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

