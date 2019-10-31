C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s (CHRW) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.39% from the company’s previous close.

CHRW has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.70.

CHRW traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.64. 4,676,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,677. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $74.93 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.66% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 16,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $1,388,297.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,778.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wiehoff sold 8,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $721,124.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,499.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,173 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,122 in the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 8,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

