Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.64-12.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of prior $11.52-12.30.

Several research firms recently commented on CACI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $269.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Cowen set a $233.00 price target on Caci International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caci International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Caci International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $235.18.

Shares of NYSE:CACI traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.75. 200,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,125. Caci International has a 1 year low of $138.39 and a 1 year high of $235.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.03. Caci International had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caci International will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caci International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.22, for a total transaction of $54,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Asbury sold 14,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $2,943,896.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,888 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

