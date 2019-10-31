Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA)

Cadence Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,134 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MESA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 31.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 102,200 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 60.8% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 21,086 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 49.5% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 628.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MESA opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Mesa Air Group Inc has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $243.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.67.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.25). Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $180.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MESA. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mesa Air Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

