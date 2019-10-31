Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Cadence Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $32,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 490.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 260,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,011,000 after purchasing an additional 216,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $19,972,000. Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

NYSE:VEEV opened at $147.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.84. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.57, for a total transaction of $2,513,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,196.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total transaction of $483,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,257.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,480 shares of company stock valued at $11,235,749 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $180.00 price target on Veeva Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.