Cadence Capital Management LLC Sells 2,272 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cadence Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 46,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.94, for a total value of $9,155,296.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,760.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total transaction of $30,005,116.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 420,548 shares of company stock worth $79,395,186. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LULU. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $222.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer set a $225.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.61.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $205.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.67 and its 200 day moving average is $184.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $110.71 and a 52-week high of $209.02.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The business had revenue of $883.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.