Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $11.20 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cadinha & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,701 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,492 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.8% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 38,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $47.36. 257,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,053,574. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average of $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $200.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $537,186.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $948,508.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.96.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

