Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 119,075 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cadinha & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,075 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,822,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,073 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 700.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 366,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after buying an additional 320,728 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 79,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 33,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.31. 348,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,757,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average is $41.29. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $49.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $145,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Goldfarb bought 2,595 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $100,374.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,862.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,241 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sandler O’Neill set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

