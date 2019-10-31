Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 200 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cadinha & Co. LLC cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,212,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,968,128,000 after purchasing an additional 272,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,730,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,117 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,698,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $827,709,000 after purchasing an additional 685,637 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 1,402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,509,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $735,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,324,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,411,000 after purchasing an additional 29,160 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CSX news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $234,553,941.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,263 shares in the company, valued at $561,140.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $2,852,529.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.07. The company had a trading volume of 139,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,201,815. The company has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.79. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $58.47 and a 1-year high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 27.91%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on CSX from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens downgraded CSX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CSX from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.98.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

