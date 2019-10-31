Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) PT Lowered to GBX 268

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 272 ($3.55) to GBX 268 ($3.50) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CNE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 194 ($2.53) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 219.92 ($2.87).

Shares of CNE opened at GBX 174.80 ($2.28) on Tuesday. Cairn Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 216.80 ($2.83). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 192.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 170.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -1.79.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

