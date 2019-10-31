Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) Receives $43.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CALM shares. Stephens set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $40.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,033.00 and a beta of 0.39. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.98.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.78). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $241.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,795,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,902,000 after purchasing an additional 776,539 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 900,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,570,000 after buying an additional 583,811 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,736,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,454,000 after buying an additional 344,758 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,426,000 after buying an additional 331,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 462.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after buying an additional 303,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

