California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “California Resources Corporation is engaged in exploration and production of oil and gas. The Company produces, gathers, processes and markets crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids and electricity primarily in the State of California. California Resources Corporation is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Get California Resources alerts:

CRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on California Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded California Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price target on California Resources from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.17.

CRC stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.59. 11,628,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,531. California Resources has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $273.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 4.48.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.57). California Resources had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that California Resources will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other California Resources news, CEO Todd A. Stevens purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,404.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,980 shares of company stock valued at $171,365. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 60.2% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 232.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 375.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of California Resources by 78.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on California Resources (CRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.