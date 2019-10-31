Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) Short Interest Update

Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 323,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

CALA stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.88. 312,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,137. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a market cap of $143.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.83.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CALA shares. Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

