Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $67.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cambrex Corporation is an innovative life sciences company with a refreshingly human approach. Driven by passion, their pharmaceutical products, expertise and technologies accelerate customers’ small molecule therapeutics into markets across the world. The company offers Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), advanced intermediates and enhanced drug delivery products for branded and generic pharmaceuticals. Development and manufacturing capabilities include enzymatic biotransformations, high potency APIs, high energy chemical synthesis and controlled substances. Cambrex has transformed from a fine chemical manufacturer to a business with a singular focus on small molecule therapeutics. “

CBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered Cambrex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Cambrex from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered Cambrex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambrex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.83.

Shares of CBM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.73. The company had a trading volume of 134,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,016. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.19. Cambrex has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $60.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cambrex in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cambrex in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cambrex by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambrex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cambrex by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period.

About Cambrex

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

