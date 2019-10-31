Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 438.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 72,551 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 34,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock opened at $39.28 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76.

