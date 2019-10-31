Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baugh & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 189,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the second quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 78,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on KMI. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $7,980,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 241,579,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,510,945.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $5,928,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 241,879,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,538,840.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,005,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,058,550. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.36%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.