Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.09 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $273,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,517.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns acquired 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $179.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,550.04. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 39,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,297.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $178.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $143.87 and a one year high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $197.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen set a $202.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.66.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

