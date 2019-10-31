Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,418 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at $1,649,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 15.7% in the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,842 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 7.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,825 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 11.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $111.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.91. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $45.84.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.79.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 357,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,976.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

