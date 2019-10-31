Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 264 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 91.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 96.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 751 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.89, for a total transaction of $63,001.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,935.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,007 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,115. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $84.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.19 and a 200-day moving average of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.32 and a 52-week high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.70 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 41.07%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

