Cameco (CCJ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect Cameco to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CCJ opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Cameco has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86.

Several analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cameco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

