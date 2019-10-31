Cameco (CCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

CCO stock opened at C$12.01 on Thursday. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$10.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCO shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cameco from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Cameco from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cameco from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Cameco from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Cameco from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

