Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. Cameco has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cameco by 14.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 129,483 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cameco by 6.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 55.2% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,814,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,155 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Cameco by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,204,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,036,000 after purchasing an additional 449,300 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

