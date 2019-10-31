Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Trading Down 5.3%

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.45, approximately 635,988 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 875,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CWH shares. Robert W. Baird cut Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Camping World from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Camping World from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $834.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.19). Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Camping World Holdings Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andris A. Baltins purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $180,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,720.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 47,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $377,641.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,087,330 shares of company stock worth $8,529,783. 49.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

