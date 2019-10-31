Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Short Interest Update

Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 414,300 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 355,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAMT. BidaskClub raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Camtek has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Get Camtek alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Camtek by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Camtek by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 36,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAMT stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.79. 64,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,315. The company has a market cap of $401.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. Camtek has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $11.36.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Camtek had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.