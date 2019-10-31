Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

CM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $128.00) on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.67.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.26. The company had a trading volume of 340,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,538. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.04. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.81. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CM. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,311,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,439,731,000 after buying an additional 4,401,289 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,655,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,304,000 after purchasing an additional 801,058 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,443,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,988,000 after purchasing an additional 778,230 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,771,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,231,000 after purchasing an additional 689,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 478.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 536,357 shares during the last quarter. 44.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.