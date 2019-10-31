Capital Management Corp VA Grows Stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI)

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,335 shares during the quarter. Mobile Mini accounts for approximately 3.3% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Mobile Mini were worth $12,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti boosted their price target on Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NASDAQ:MINI traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.81. 1,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,204. Mobile Mini Inc has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.45.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

