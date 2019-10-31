Capital Management Corp VA Lowers Stock Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Capital Management Corp VA reduced its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,420 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 22,638.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 590,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,073,000 after buying an additional 588,362 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 10.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,223,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,540,000 after purchasing an additional 400,006 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 72.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 714,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,280,000 after purchasing an additional 299,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,403,000 after purchasing an additional 258,305 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in J M Smucker by 100.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 382,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,089,000 after purchasing an additional 191,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

In other J M Smucker news, SVP Kevin G. Jackson sold 487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $52,936.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $85,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,192 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,987 shares of company stock worth $220,599. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J M Smucker stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,490. J M Smucker Co has a fifty-two week low of $91.32 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.41.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.17). J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on J M Smucker from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on J M Smucker from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet lowered J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on J M Smucker from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.70.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.