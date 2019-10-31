Capital Management Corp VA Purchases 11,235 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 222,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 290,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.46. 764,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.44.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1069 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.