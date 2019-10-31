Capital One Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Apache in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 28th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($1.55) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.56).

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Apache had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Apache from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.95.

Shares of NYSE APA opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.26. Apache has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apache by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,493,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,231,034,000 after acquiring an additional 720,427 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apache by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,612,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,683,000 after acquiring an additional 39,854 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Apache by 90.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,442,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,627 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Apache by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,518,352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,486,000 after acquiring an additional 23,787 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apache by 14,558.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,450,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,033 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is 56.50%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

