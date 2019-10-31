Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $55.67 million for the quarter.

CFFN stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $14.27. 436,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,220. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12-month low of $12.17 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

In other news, insider Natalie G. Haag purchased 2,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,195.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFFN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

