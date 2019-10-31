Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Shares Down 14.6%

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST)’s stock price traded down 14.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.05, 7,994 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 164,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group set a $0.50 price target on Capstone Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 75.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capstone Turbine by 46.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 43,859 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capstone Turbine by 59.6% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 818,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capstone Turbine by 82.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,045 shares in the last quarter.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPST)

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

