Cardero Resource (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Cardero Resource Corp (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Cardero Resource shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

About Cardero Resource (OTCMKTS:CDYCF)

Cardero Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for copper and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zonia copper project located in Arizona, the United States; Organullo property comprising 8 mineral claims in Salta Province, Argentina; and Mina Angela property located in Chubut Province, Argentina, as well as holds an interest in Silver Queen located in Arizona through staking.

