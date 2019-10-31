Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CATM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

CATM stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.26. 2,598,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,929. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.90. Cardtronics has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $351.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cardtronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stuart Mackinnon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $334,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,531.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $471,850 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 18.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 275.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 457.9% in the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 30.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

