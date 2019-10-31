Carolina Financial’s (CARO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Carolina Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Carolina Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Carolina Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carolina Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.67.

Get Carolina Financial alerts:

Shares of CARO stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 69,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.00. Carolina Financial has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $38.40.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Carolina Financial will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carolina Financial news, EVP David L. Morrow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $72,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,282.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W. Scott Brandon sold 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $131,186.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,167,438.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,192 shares of company stock worth $649,876 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARO. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Carolina Financial by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carolina Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Carolina Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Carolina Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,330,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after buying an additional 129,967 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carolina Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Carolina Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carolina Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.