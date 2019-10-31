Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) Short Interest Update

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 546,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,894. The company has a market cap of $328.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $368.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, VP Richard G. Cross sold 14,600 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $125,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,573.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander R. Sloane bought 13,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $100,395.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,793.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.70.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

